СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. юния ше наполня 10 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

АМАЛИЯ ФАРКАШ

(1948–2014)

Дня 28. юлия ше наполня 8 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ПАВЛЕ ФАРКАШ

(1946–2016)


з Коцура

З любову и почитованьом у красних памяткох их буду чувац син Силвестер, нєвеста Ясминка, унучата Желько зоз супругу и Єленка зоз супругом, и праунучата Виктор, Алексей и Даринка
Спочивайце у мире Божим!