СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. и 25. юния наполнєли ше 43 и пейц роки як вецей нє з нами нашо мили родичи, баба и дїдо, прабаба и прадїдо

ДЮРА ПАПУҐА

(1933–1981)

АМАЛА ПАПУҐА
дзивоцке Еделински

(1932–2019)


Мили нашо родичи, вашу любов и потримовку навики будземе ношиц и чувац у наших шерцох и думкох. Вашо дзивчата Ната, Гена и Веселка з фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!