СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

У юнию ше наполня два и 14 роки як нє з нами нашо мили родичи, баба и дїдо

ЗЛАТА СИВЧ

(1953–2022)

ЯНКО СИВЧ

(1949–2010)


з Руского Керестура

Найкрасши памятки на нїх чуваю синове Михал и Дзвоно зоз фамелиями
Най спочиваю у мире Божим!