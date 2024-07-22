СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. юлия наполнї ше жалосни рок як нас зохабела моя мила мац и швекра, а осем мешаци як нє з нами и наш мили оцец и швекор

ИРЕН КОВАЧ

(1956–2023)

ЗВОНКО КОВАЧ

(1959–2023)


зоз Кули

З любову и подзекованьом, памятки на вас навики буду жиц у наших шерцох. Дзивка Корнелия и жец Милан
Спочивайце у мире Божим!