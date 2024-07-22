СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. юлия наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас зохабела наша мила андя

ИРЕН КОВАЧ

(1956–2023)

Дня 19. юлия наполня ше осем мешаци як нє з нами мой брат и бачи

ЗВОНКО КОВАЧ

(1959-2023)


З любову и подзекованьом ожалосцени Єроним, Штефка, Желько и Надица Ковачово