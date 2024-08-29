СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Уж прешли три и 25 роки як у вичносци нашо мили мали шестри з Руского Керестура

МАЛА ШЕСТРА КРИСТИНА

(1921––2021)

МАЛА ШЕСТРА МАРИЯ МЕЛАНИЯ

(1916–1999)


Паметаме их у молитвох, у надїї до воскрешеня.