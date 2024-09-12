СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

На наших милих родичох

ЛЕОНА БАЛЇНТ
народзена Киш

(1931–2022)

ЙОАКИМ БАЛЇНТ

(1927–1991)


з Дюрдьова

Красни памятки на вас чуваю син Славомир зоз фамелию и дзивка Феброния зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!