СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. септембра 2024. року наполня ше 3 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ЛЮБОМИР ВАРҐА

(1926–2021)

Дня 13. авґуста 2024.року наполнєли ше 6 мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо, брат и бачи

ЙОАКИМ ВАРҐА

(1955–2024)

Дня 15. авґуста 2024.року наполнєли ше 2 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо, брат и бачи

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(1950–2022)


з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки на Вас чуваю вашо наймилши: о. Владислав зоз супругу Славицу, Мария Варґова, Ирина Варґова, Мая, Ясна, Таня, Мая, Амалка, Владимир и о. Ярослав з фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!