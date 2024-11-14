СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. новембра наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабел мой мили брат

ЗВОНКО КОВАЧ

(1959–2023)

Дня 16. юлия наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила

ИРЕН КОВАЧ

(1956–2023)


зоз Кули

Красни памятки на вас чува брат Єроним зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!