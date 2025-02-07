СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. фебруара наполня ше пейц жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабели нашо любени и нїґда нє прежалєни синове, браца, товарише

ВЛАДИМИР ОЛЕЯР

(4. IX 2003 – 9. II 2020)
з Коцура

БОРИС ЦАП

(7. X 1995 – 9. II 2020)
з Коцура


З любову и почитованьом чуваме красни памятки на вас, вашу подобу, доброту и любов котру сце нам даровали. Вше сце зоз нами мили нашо хлапци, у наших думкох и шерцох. Вично вас у шерцох чуваме, и будзеце жиц покля нашо шерца дуркаю.
Спочивайце у мире Божим, Ангели нашо! Занавше ожалосцена фамелия Олеяр Занавше ожалосцена фамелия Цап