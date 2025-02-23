СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. фебруара 2025. року наполнюю ше 15 роки як нє з нами наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯКИМ ПАЛАНЧАЇ

(1930–2010)

Дня 1. фебруара 2025. року наполнєли ше 10 роки як нє з нами наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

ВЕРУНА ПАЛАНЧАЇ
народзена Гербут

(1933–2015)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на нїх чуваю їх наймилш
Спочивайце у мире Божим!