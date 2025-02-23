СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. фебруара наполнєли ше 38 роки як нас напущел наш син, брат и уйко

ДЕЯН МУНКАЧИ

(1975–1987)

Дня 22. фебруара наполня ше два роки як нас напущела наша супруга, мац и баба

НАДА МУНКАЧИ

(1947–2023)


З любову и почитованьом нєпреривно сце з нами у думкох и здогадованьох на живот хтори зме препровадзели вєдно.  Супруг Михайло, дзеци Марияна, Владимир, Александар и Михайло
Спочивайце у мире Божим!