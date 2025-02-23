СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Преходза жалосни днї и роки як ше нашо родичи и брат преселєли до вичносци

ЯКИМ ПАПУҐА

(1922–2005)

МЕЛАНА ПАПУҐА

(1924–2013)

ЯКИМ ПАПУҐА

(1944–2025)


з Руского Керестура

Час преходзи, алє красни памятки на нїх чуваю наймилши!
Спочивайце у мире Божим!