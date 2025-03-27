СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Ваша любов и доброта навики буду медзи нами, занавше сце у наших шерцох и каждодньових молитвох

ЙОВҐЕН ФЕЙСА

(29. III 1946 – 13. IX 2015)

ЗДЕНКА ФЕЙСА
народзена Малїк

(16. IV 1947 – 26. III 2021)


з Коцура

У смутку остали наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!