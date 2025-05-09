СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ЙОВҐЕН КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1928–2000)

МАРИЯ КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1936–1999)

ВЛАДИМИР КОЛОШНЯЇ

(1960–2005)


Прешли уж вельо жалосни роки як сце нє з нами. Остали памятки и любов за вами. Ваша Марча зоз наймилшима
Спочивайце у мире Божим!