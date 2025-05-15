СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. фебруара 2025. року напонєли ше 34 роки як нас зохабел наш мили

ЯНИ ШЕПИНСКИ

(1954–1991)

Дня 15. мая 2025. року наполнєли ше 34 роки як нас зохабела наша мила

СЛАВИЦА ШЕПИНСКИ
народзена Колевска

(1957–1991)


Памятку на нїх навики чува дзивка Йована и шестра Славица
Спочивайце у мире Божим!