СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

У мешацу маю, и того року, ище єдна смутна рочнїца упокоєня наших наймилших

МАРИЯ ОРОС
МАРИЯ ОРОС

(1933–2019)

ЯКИМ ОРОС
Лацканьов

(1932–2011)


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на вас чуваю Яким, Любомир и Славко зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!