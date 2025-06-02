СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. юния наполня ше 9 роки як нє з нами наш оцец и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН БУДИНСКИ

(1948–2016)

Дня 28. мая наполнєли ше 10 роки як нє з нами наша мац и баба

КСЕНИЯ БУДИНСКИ
народзена Хома

(1952–2015)


з Руского Керестура

Час хтори прешол нє зменшал боль и наших шерцох. Жиєце у каждей нашей думки и красних памяткох. Навики ожалосцени: дзивка Марча и син Юлин зоз супругу Марчу и унуки Тияна и Неманя
Спочивайце у мире Божим!