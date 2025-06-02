СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. априла наполнєли ше 8 роки як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

МИХАЛ ПАСТЕРНАК

(1936–2017)

Дня 17. мая 10 роки як нє з нами и наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ ПАСТЕРНАК
народзена Штранґар

(1938–2015)
з Руского Керестура


У своїх шерцох вас навики чуваю дзивка Геленка, жец Славко, унуки Адриана зоз супругом Йоелом, Андрея зоз супругом Слободаном и праунучата Никола, Лана и Доминик
Спочивайце у мире Божим!