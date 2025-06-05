СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. юния наполня ше 18 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ЮСТИНА САКАЧ
народзена Дайко

(1933–2007)

Дня 11. юлия наполня ше 28 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯНКО САКАЧ

(1926–1997)
з Нового Саду


Преходза роки, а Ви и далєй жиєце у наших шерцох и думкох. Памятку на Вас чуваю син Мирослав Сакач зоз фамелию и дзивка Вера Чинчурак зоз фамелию