СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. юния 2025. року, наполня ше три роки, а 24. юлия будзе осем роки як нє з нами нашо мили

МИХАЙЛО ПРОВЧИ

(1942–2022)

СНЕЖАНА ПРОВЧИ
народзена Крстич


(1948–2017)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и подзекованьом у своїх шерцох Вас навики чуваю син Ненад, дзивка Даниєла, нєвеста Вера, и унуки Томислав, Тихомир, Таня и Дьордє
Спочивайце у мире Божим!