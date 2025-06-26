СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

МИХАЙЛО РАЦ

(20. XI 1948 – 23. VI 2015)

ЕУФЕМИЯ РАЦ
народзена Канюх

(27. VI 1954 – 24. I 2025)


з Руского Керестура

Мили нашо, бул вельки благослов мац таких родичох як ви. Дзекуєме Вам за вашу любов, помоц, пожертвовносц, потримовку... Дзивки: Александра зоз супругом Сашом, и Терезка зоз супругом Марком та мили унукове Антоний, Тадей, Лука и Марко
Спочивайце у мире Божим!