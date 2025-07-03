СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. юлия наполня ше 20 жалосни роки як нас зохабел наш мили син и брат

МИРОСЛАВ КОЛБАС

(1955–2005)
з Дюрдьова

Дня 15. юния наполнєли ше три жалосни роки як нас зохабела наша мила нєвеста

МАРИЯ КОЛБАС
народзена Еделински

(1956–2022)
з Дюрдьова


З любову и почитованьом ожалосцени мац, швекра Леона и шестра Меланка
Спочивайце у мире Божим!