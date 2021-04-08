Дня 6. априла 2021. року наполнєли ше 10 роки од шмерци милого оца, дїда и швекра

МИКОЛИ КОРПАША

(1940–2011)

Дня 2. априла 2021. року наполнєли ше 3 роки як нас зохабела мила мац, баба и швекра

АМАЛИЯ КОРПАШ
народзена Салаґ

(1945–2018)


з Нового Саду

Красни памятки на вас чува син Иґор зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
