СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ


Красни памятки на Вас чуваю: син о. Владислав зоз супругу Славицу, син Яким зоз супругу Марию, нєвеста Ирина, унучата Мая, Ясна, Таня, Мая, Амалка, Владимир и о. Ярослав з фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!