СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

На наших милих и добрих родичох

ЯНКО НАДЬ

(1934–2016)

МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Дудаш

(1936–2007)


з Руского Керестура

У наших сце думкох и молитвох. Вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!