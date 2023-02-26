СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ


Мила моя, час преходзи, а ти ми и далєй нєпреповедзено хибиш. Красни памятки на нашо заєднїцки препровадзени роки занавше чувам у своїм шерцу. У надїї до воскресеня и до нового стретнуца у вичносци – твой супруг Янко
Спочивай у мире Божим!