СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ


Мила моя супруго и мила наша бабо, наполнюю ше два роки як ши нє з нами, алє ми це будземе вше паметац и споминац. Ожалосцени супруг Михал и унук Иґор зоз супругу Бояну
Спочивай у мире Божим!