СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ


И гоч є вецей физично нє медзи нами, вона и далєй жиє у наших шерцох и думкох. Навики подзековни синове Славко, Янко и Мирко
Спочивайце у мире Божим, най вас ангели чуваю! Заслужели сце.