СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. априла 2021. року наполнї ше рок и 8 мешаци як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и баба

АМАЛИЯ ЛАЗОР
народзена Уйфалуши

(1939–2019)

Дня 11. априла 2021. року наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЛЮБОМИР ЛАЗОР

(1932–2020)


з Коцура

Мили нашо, як преходза днї без вас, так рошнє боль за вами. Навики будзеце у наших думкох и шерцох. Вашо наймилши: син Ириней, дзивка Леонка, нєвеста Мария и унуки Наталия, Єлена и Ана
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
