СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. септембра наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОАКИМ РАЦ

(1935–2021)

Дня 6. септембра наполнєли ше 14 и пол роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ИРИНА РАЦ
народзена Баран

(1936–2007)


з Руского Керестура

Мили нашо родичи, барз чежко похопиц же сце вецей нє з нами. Остали нам лєм памятки на час препровадзени зоз Вами. Навики Вас буду паметац и у шерцу ношиц Вашо дзеци: Йоаким – Мими, Славка и Блаженка зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
