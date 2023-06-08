СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. юния 2023. року наполнї ше смутни рок як нас напущела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

НАДА ТИРКАЙЛА
народзена Сивч

(1937–2022)

Дня 12. юния 2023. року наполня ше 16 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ТИРКАЙЛА

(1930–2007)


У своїх шерцох памятку на нїх чуваю їх наймилши, син Любомир и дзивка Геленка зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!