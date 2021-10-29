СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Мили нашо родичи, памятку на вас и вашу любов хтору сце нам давали будземе ношиц занавше у наших шерцох

СЛАВКА НОВОВИЧ
народзена Гайдук

(2001‒2021)

СЛАВКО НОВОВИЧ

СЛАВКО НОВОВИЧ

(1996‒2021)


з Вербасу

Вашо наймилши: дзивка Наташа и син Деян зоз своїма фамелиями, як и родзиново и приятелє
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
