СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Уж прешол рок...

МИХАЙЛО ПРОВЧИ

(1942–2022)

Прешли 6 роки...

СНЕЖАНА ПРОВЧИ

(1942–2017)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и подзекованьом у своїх шерцох Вас навики чуваю син Ненад, дзивка Даниєла, нєвеста Вера, и унуки Томислав, Тихомир, Таня и Дьордє
Спочивайце у мире Божим!