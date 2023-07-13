СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. юлия наполня ше седем жалосни роки як вецей нє з нами

СТАНИСЛАВ ДЖУДЖАР

(1935–2016)

Дня 8. септембра наполня ше єденац жалосни роки як вецей нє з нами

ВЛАДИМИР ДЖУДЖАР

(1957–2012)

Дня 11. юлия наполнєли ше три жалосни роки як вецей нє з нами

МЕЛАНИЯ ДЖУДЖАР

(1938–2020)


з Руского Керестура

Час преходзи, днї, мешаци, роки. Оставаю лєм красни памятки хтори на вас чуваю вашо: Вирка и Душко
Спочивайце у мире Божим!