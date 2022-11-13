ЮЛИН РАМАЧ

Дня 13. новембра 2022. року наполня ше 11 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

(1940–2011)
з Руского Керестура


У наших думкох и шерцох вше з Вами Вашо найблїзши и наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
