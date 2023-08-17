СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. авґуста 2023. року наполня ше 4 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и баба

АМАЛИЯ ЛАЗОР
народзена Уйфалуши

(1939–2019)

Дня 11. авґуста 2023. року наполнєли ше 3 роки и 4 мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЛЮБОМИР ЛАЗОР

(1932–2020)


з Коцура

Мили нашо, роки преходза алє нє и нашо памятки на вас. Вично будзеце у наших шерцох, наших думкох и наших молитвох. Вашо наймилши: син Ириней, дзивка Леонка, нєвеста Мария и унуки: Наталия, Єлена и Ана
Спочивайце у мире Божим!