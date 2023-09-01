СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 31. авґуста 2023. року наполнї ше рок як ше упокоєла наша мила мац, швекра и баба

МАРИЯ ХОМА

(1959–2022)

Дня 17. марца 2023. року наполнєли ше штернац роки як нас зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

ВЕЛИМИР ХОМА

(1957–2009)


з Руского Керестура

Мили нашо родичи, час преходзи, а любов, доброту и красни памятки у своїх шерцох на вас навики чуваю вашо синове Мижо и Яни и дзивка Таня зоз супругом Мирком и унуки Мая и Дарко
Спочивайце у мире Божим!