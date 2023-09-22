СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 19 и 21 рок як нє з нами мойо мили родичи

КСЕНИЯ КИРАЛЬ
народзена Венчельовски

(1925–2004)

ДИОНИЗИЙ КИРАЛЬ

(1922–2002)


з Дюрдьова

З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на вас чуваю дзивка Ганча и унуки Саша и Мая зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!