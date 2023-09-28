СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. октобра наполня ше 9 мешаци як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ЛЮБИЦА СЕҐЕДИ
народзена Врецко

(1938–2023)

Прешло трицец два смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР СЕҐЕДИ

(1937–2023)


з Нового Саду

У найкрасших памяткох, молитвох и думкох занавше Вас чуваю вашо наймилши – дзивки Славица и Златка зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!