СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Нашо наймилши вецей нє з нами, алє остали нам у найкрасших памяткох

ВЛАДО ДУДАШ

(1923–1992)

ЯНКО ДУДАШ

(1947–1992)

МАРЯ ДУДАШ

(1925–2004)

БОҐОЛЮБ БОШНЯК
майор и социолоґ у пензиї

(1934–2013)


з Руского Керестура

Ваша дзивка, шестра и супруга Амала зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!