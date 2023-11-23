СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. новембра 2023. року наполня ше 10 роки як нє з нами наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

АМАЛА МЕДЄШИ
народзена Папуґа

(1925–2013)

Дня 2. априла 2024. року наполня ше 40 роки як вецей нє знами наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОВҐЕН МЕДЄШИ

(1923–1983)


з Руского Керестура

Памятку на нїх навики буду чувац дзивка Марча зоз супругом Душком, унучата Ненад и Звонко зоз супругами Кристину и Миряну и праунуки – Теодора, Оливер, Атина, Данило и Реля Илиново
Спочивайце у мире Божим!