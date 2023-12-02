СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Рок и пол од кеди вецей нє з нами наша мац и баба и шейсц мешаци од кеди нєт нашого оца и дїда

НАТАЛИЯ РАМАЧ

(1948–2022)

ВЛАДИМИР РАМАЧ

(1944–2023)


Вично будземе паметац вашу любов и доброту. Синове: Златко зоз Галину и Теодору и Влатко зоз Саню, Павлом и Ану