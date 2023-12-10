СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. новембра 2023. року наполнєли ше петнац роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

ЯНКО ВАРҐА

(10. III 1938 – 11. XI 2008)

Дня 4. децембра 2023. року наполнєл ше двацец єден рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, швекра и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ ВАРҐА
народзена Арваи

(1. ХII 1939 – 4. ХII 2002)


з Кули

З любову и почитованьом памятку на нїх вично буду чувац дзивки Славка и Люпка зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!