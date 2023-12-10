СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. децембра и 9. децембра 2023. року наполнєли ше два роки як вецей нє зоз нами нашо мили родичи, баба и дїдо, прабаба и прадїдо

МАРИЯ ФЕЙДИ
народзена Задрепко

(1939–2021)

ЙОВҐЕН ФЕЙДИ

(1936–2021)


з Вербасу

Зоз любову и почитованьом чуваме памятки на нїх у наших шерцох. Дзивки Леона и Єлена зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!