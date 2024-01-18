СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

МИРКО

(1950–2014)

МЕЛАНА
народзена Дорокази

(1929–2011)

ВЛАДА

(1926–1991)

МОЛНАРОВО
з Дюрдьова

З любову и почитованьом паметац их буду їх наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!