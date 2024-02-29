СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. фебруара було два смутни роки як вецей нє медзи нами наша мац, скрoмна жена з вельким шерцом, а 38 роки уж нєт нашого оца

МАРИЯ ГОРНЯК
народзена Папуґа

(1939–2022)

ЙОВҐЕН ГОРНЯК

(1942–1986)


з Руского Керестура

Гоч днї помали преходза, памятки оставаю, а подзековносц за шицко цо сце за нас зробели рошнє з рока на рок. Навики подзековни синове Славко, Янко и Мирко
Спочивайце у мире Божим и най вас ангели навики чуваю!