СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. марца 2024. року наполня ше три роки як нє з нами наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ДУДАШ

(1933–2021)

Дня 19. априла 2024. року наполня ше штири роки як нє з нами наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

АНА ДУДАШ
народзена Папуґа

(1936–2020)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и подзекованьом: син Александар, нєвеста Ружа, унука Александра, дзивка Златка, унука Антонина зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!