СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. юлия 2022. року наполня ше два смутни и боляци роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга и мац

СНЕЖАНА НАДЬ – АНДРИШКОВА
народзена КОШАРКА

(1969–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на часи котри зме вєдно препровадзели, твою любов и доброту занавше будземе ношиц у наших шерцох. Ожалосцени супруг Дюра, син Желько и дзивка Сандра.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
