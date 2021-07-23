СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Мила наша Снежанко, рок прейдзе о даскельо днї, а ти нам хибиш зоз твою доброту и радосним ошмихом

СНЕЖАНА НАДЬ
народзена Кошарка

(1969‒2020)
з Руского Керестура


Твоя тета Мелания зоз сином Сашом и його фамелию и сином Бобаном и його фамелию, Шлївичово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
